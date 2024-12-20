Bandido’s return is coming soon.

The former ROH World Champion has been spotted in town for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view and AEW television taping this weekend at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York.

Ahead of the show, the pro wrestling veteran has been featured in vignettes across AEW and ROH programming promoting his long-awaited return.

As noted, Bandido has been medically cleared for return after being on the sidelines for 18 months, and was even backstage at a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW tapes AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite shows this weekend at the Hammerstein Ballroom, in addition to the year-end ROH Wrestling pay-per-view at the venue tonight.

We will keep you posted as more details regarding Bandido’s return and the ROH/AEW shows this weekend continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)