A former multiple-time champion in Ring Of Honor is dealing with some serious health issues these days.

Jonathan Gresham, a former ROH World Champion, ROH Pure Champion and ROH World Tag-Team Champion, surfaced on social media on Thursday evening to reveal that he recently suffered multiple strokes.

‘The Octopus’ took to X this evening and shared a statement and a photo informing his fans that he suffered a stroke while alone two days ago, resulting in him being unable to walk and barely talk, and taking 30 minutes just to try and call 9-1-1 for emergency medical assistance.

“Two days ago, I woke up and couldn’t walk or move the left side of my body,” Gresham’s statement began. “I couldn’t see and could barely talk. It took me 30 minutes to dial 911, but I finally did. I woke up in the hospital, couldn’t remember what had happened. They told me they had done an MRI and I had two strokes.

“I’ve had a lot of tests run but everything has come back clean,” Gresham continued. “They’re not sure what happened, and the only thing they said was it could have been a possible complication from a bad case of COVID I had a couple of weeks ago. They said we may never know the exact reason. Needless to say, I will be taking the next 2-4 weeks off from wrestling to recover and get cleared fully by my neurologist.”

From there, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his wife, current WWE NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace, witnessing him getting carted out of their home via their ‘Ring’ doorbell camera.

“My wife saw me get carted off from the house on our Ring doorbell camera and somehow flew from Orlando to Atlanta in time that she was there when I woke up,” Gresham said of Grace. “I wasn’t fully convinced I had a stroke until she showed me this photo of how my face looked. I never thought this would be something for me to worry about at 37 years old. I will be back soon.”