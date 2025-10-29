A former world champion is ready to make a comeback to the squared circle.

And soon, too.

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa has shared a positive update on her recovery after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury earlier this summer, giving a positive update to her fans while speaking in an interview this past weekend.

Rosa last competed at AEW All In: Texas in July, where she took part in the first-ever Women’s Casino Gauntlet match before being forced out of action. While the exact nature of her latest injury hasn’t been revealed, the 39-year-old star sounds optimistic about her road back.

Speaking during an appearance at Big Texas Comic Con over the weekend, Rosa told fans that she’s been hard at work rehabbing and is seeing real progress.

“I’m continuing the rehab from the injuries I just had a couple of months ago,” Rosa said during the brief interview. “I have really good news.”

She continued offering an update on when fans can expect to see her again.

“Everything is going really well,” she stated. “So, I’m expecting to return to the ring fairly soon.”

While Rosa didn’t go into specifics about what sidelined her this time, her latest setback follows a rough stretch of injuries over the past few years. She missed 16 months from August 2022 through December 2023 due to a serious back injury, then sat out again in the late summer and early fall of 2024 after suffering a concussion.

Despite her time away from AEW programming, Rosa has stayed active outside the ring. She recently served as a flag bearer during the Mega Procession of Catrinas in Mexico City and has been working with both the NFL and the Houston Texans on community and promotional projects.

With Rosa now eyeing an in-ring return “fairly soon,” fans may not have to wait much longer to see “La Mera Mera” back in AEW action.

Watch the complete Thunder Rosa interview from the Big Texas Comic Con event this past weekend via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Josh Nason and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above Thunder Rosa interview from Big Texas Comic Con.)