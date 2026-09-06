An absent AEW star with former world championship-level success appears to be on-track for a return to television in All Elite Wrestling.

And soon.

RUSH appears to be closing in on his return to AEW television. The former ROH World Champion has been absent from AEW programming for roughly two months, but “El Toro Blanco” recently indicated that fans shouldn’t have to wait much longer to see him again.

During a livestream on his official YouTube channel (see video below), RUSH was asked by a fan when he expects to return to AEW.

RUSH noted that his last appearance came while he was involved in the AEW World Championship picture. While he admitted that he doesn’t currently have an exact date for his comeback, he suggested that it could happen within the next few weeks.

The La Facción Ingobernable member was also asked about his AEW status later in the stream. RUSH made it clear that his focus remains on the company and said he hopes to return soon.

In the meantime, RUSH has continued training and staying prepared in the gym while waiting for his next opportunity.

No specific reason was given for RUSH’s recent absence, and he did not reveal what AEW may have planned for him creatively once he resurfaces.

Based on his comments, however, it sounds like “El Toro Blanco” could be back on AEW television sooner rather than later.