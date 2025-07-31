Could “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey be gearing up for a return to the squared circle in WWE?

During a recent appearance on the Dope As Usual podcast with her husband Montez Ford, former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair addressed the possibility of the aforementioned women’s MMA pioneer and UFC Hall of Fame legend returning to WWE.

“I mean, I always say with wrestling, anything can happen,” Belair stated. “People always … they come back, they come in, they leave, they come back.”

Belair added, “We have a Royal Rumble, which is like a jump-start to the road to WrestleMania with 30 women inside the ring. We have surprise entrances. She may come back at a Royal Rumble one day, but right now she’s not in WWE.”

‘The EST of WWE’ would then go on to offer high praise for Rousey for helping grow the women’s revolution in WWE by bringing a ton of new eyeballs to the product, and the women’s scene in particular.

“But she was here and she brought so many new eyes to the product,” Belair said. “She was amazing, and I don’t know, we might see her again one day.”

