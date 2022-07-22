Three more matches are now official for Impact Wrestling’s Emergence event.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander is set to defend his title against Alex Shelley in the Emergence main event.

Shelley defeated his tag team partner Chris Sabin on last night’s Impact to become the new #1 contender to Alexander. This will be Shelley’s first shot at the Impact World Title.

Emergence will also feature the in-ring debuts of former ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus in what is being billed as a AAA Attraction Match.

The Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will be on the line at Emergence with Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary defending against Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo.

Impact saw Purrazzo and Green defeat Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and her #1 contender, Mia Yim. After the win, Purrazzo demanded a spot in the Knockouts World Title match at Emergence, but Impact official Gail Kim granted she and Green a tag title shot instead. Havok’s alter-ego “Jessicka” will be in the corner of Rosemary and Valkyrie.

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence event will air live on Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary (c)

AAA Attraction Match

Bandido vs. Rey Horus

