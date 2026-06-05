A familiar face to longtime WWE fans appears to be making progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Former WWE Champion Sheamus recently spent time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where he was back inside the ring training and working out as he continues rehabbing the shoulder injury that has kept him on the sidelines for several months.

“The Celtic Warrior” shared photos from the session on social media and kept his message short and simple, writing, “A fun day.”

He later followed up with another post featuring a photo of himself along with a confident caption that read, “No one can hang with prime fella.”

A positive sign for the veteran.

Sheamus has been out of action since undergoing shoulder surgery in December. While WWE has yet to announce a timetable for his return, his latest training photos suggest he is continuing to work toward an eventual comeback.

The longtime WWE star last competed on the November 17 edition of WWE Raw, where he teamed with John Cena and Rey Mysterio in a six-man tag team match. The trio picked up a victory over The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh.

no one can hang with prime fella pic.twitter.com/BTJe51oZNw — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 3, 2026