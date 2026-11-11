The pro wrestling world is mourning the loss of Denis Gauthier.

Gauthier, a former professional wrestler who competed throughout the 1970s and had close ties to the legendary Rougeau wrestling family, passed away on Sunday, November 8, at the age of 83.

Wrestling historian Pat Laprade confirmed the news in a statement shared via X on Tuesday, November 10.

“Sad news from the world of pro wrestling,” Laprade began. “Denis Gauthier passed away Sunday night at the age of 83. After finding success in bodybuilding, Gauthier began his wrestling career with All-Star Wrestling in 1970 and joined Grand Prix Wrestling the following year.”

Gauthier made the transition from bodybuilding to professional wrestling in 1970, beginning a career that would see him compete for several Canadian promotions.

He eventually returned to the Rougeau family’s promotion in 1972, where he found championship success alongside Raymond Rougeau.

“He returned to the Rougeau promotion in 1972 and won the tag team championship alongside Raymond Rougeau,” Laprade continued. “Gauthier retired from wrestling in 1976.”

Although his in-ring career lasted only six years, Gauthier maintained a connection to the wrestling business through his marriage to Joanne Rougeau, the sister of Raymond and Jacques Rougeau.

His family would also establish a legacy in another professional sport, with multiple generations finding success in hockey.

“In the 1970s, Gauthier married Joanne Rougeau, the sister of Raymond and Jacques,” Laprade wrote. “Their son, Denis Jr., went on to play 554 games in the NHL.”

The family’s athletic success continued into the next generation, with three of Gauthier’s grandsons pursuing professional hockey careers.

“Three of Gauthier’s grandsons also went on to play professional hockey, including Julien, who played 181 NHL games, and Ethan, who is part of the Tampa Bay Lightning organization,” Laprade concluded. “My sincere condolences to the Gauthier family.”