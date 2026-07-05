Congratulations are in order for a women’s pro wrestling couple.

Nixon Newell, formerly known as Tegan Nox in WWE, and Miranda Alize, announced on social media during the 4th of July Weekend that they have gotten engaged to be married.

The announcement was made in the form of a post on Instagram showing the engagement ring.

“Happy 4th of July,” Alize began in the caption to the post that Newell also shared via their respective official Instagram pages (see below). “I’m engaged.”

Newell was released by WWE back in 2024, where she began working under her real name on the independent pro wrestling scene, often in tag-team matches alongside Alize under the team name, ‘Violent Romance.’

The two famously walked out of an episode of AEW Collision in November of 2025. The two were scheduled for their debut match together in All Elite Wrestling in women’s tag-team action against Tay Melo and Anna Jay, however due to disagreements before the show, they walked out, forcing AEW to make late changes heading into the broadcast that particular evening.