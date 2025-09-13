Maria Kanellis-Bennett checked in with a health update this week.

On Friday evening, the women’s wrestling veteran surfaced via social media to give her fans and followers and update on her ongoing battle with skin cancer.

The former WWE, AEW and ROH Wrestling star shared the following statement along with some photos:

PSA: get your moles checked!!! I had type 0 skin cancer removed today after a previous biopsy came back cancerous. Feeling very blessed they caught it so early but definitely exhausted. I will have a beautiful 3 inch scar on my leg. It’s been an interesting few years. They marked it with an eye before surgery to apparently to keep away bad spirits.