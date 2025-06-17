There are some “scummy” people in the pro wrestling business. Some that are downright “terrible human beings.”

These were the words used by women’s wrestling veteran Rachael Ellering to describe three specific individuals that she feels “should never work in wrestling again.”

During an appearance on the Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star and current AEW/ROH performer Rachael Ellering named three people she feels fits the aforementioned description.

“I think that’s something that is a good progression in the last couple years in wrestling in trying to get some of these really scummy people out of wrestling, or at least limit what they’re doing,” Ellering stated. “Because there are some really, really good people in wrestling. Give them the time, give them the money, give them the focus, right? These people, I call them buttheads. I’m like, ‘We don’t need these buttheads.’ There are plenty of extremely talented, genuinely good people that are deserving of these spots and time and bookings and all of that fanfare.”

Ellering continued, “Get the bad ones out of here because some of them genuinely deserve to be written off because they’re terrible human beings that in any line of work would be written off and so I think there’s some people that it’s totally justified. I think Hulk Hogan should [be out of wrestling]. Yeah, and I have no comment on Tessa [Blanchard]. I don’t think he [Vince McMahon] should ever work in wrestling again.”

