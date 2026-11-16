Another familiar name from WWE and AEW is preparing to hang up his wrestling boots.

RYZIN, whose real name is Rob Kimball, has announced that 2027 will be his final year as an active professional wrestler, bringing an in-ring career spanning more than two decades to an end.

The veteran performer confirmed his retirement plans in an official announcement, revealing that he intends to accept only a limited number of wrestling bookings throughout 2027 before shifting his focus to other professional opportunities.

Those plans include expanding his work in advertising, marketing, hosting and acting.

“I’ve given a huge part of my life to wrestling, and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do in this business,” Kimball stated. “Now I’m ready to put that same energy into building my marketing career, taking on more hosting opportunities and pursuing acting.”

He continued, “I’m not walking away overnight. I’m making 2027 my final year, and I want to make the most of the dates I have left.”

Throughout his wrestling career, RYZIN worked extensively on the independent scene while also making appearances for WWE and AEW.

He participated in a WWE Performance Center tryout and made several appearances on WWE NXT between 2014 and 2018.

Kimball later spent approximately two years with AEW during the pandemic era, primarily competing on AEW DARK. He accumulated 40 televised matches during his time with the promotion before departing in 2023.

RYZIN remained active on the independent wrestling scene in 2026, including appearances for ALW, with his most recent reported match taking place in June.