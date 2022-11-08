Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

The undefeated tag team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be back in action tonight, going against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be in action as they face The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi.

Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will be in action tonight, teaming with Hikaru Shida to face Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga. Anna Jay and Athena will also be in action representing the AEW women’s division tonight.

Dark will also see the AEW debut of Fulton, formerly known as Sawyer Fulton and Madman Fulton of WWE and Impact Wrestling. He will team with Troy Hollywood and Ativalu to take on The Dark Order.

These Dark matches were taped on October 21 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Athena vs. Diamante

* Anna Jay A.S. vs. Sio Nieves

* Kayla Rossi vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga

* Kip Sabian vs. Marcus Kross

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzalez

* Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li

* Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon

* The Gunns vs. BK Klein and Jarett Diaz

* QT Marshall and Cole Karter vs. The Blonds

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. AR Fox and Caleb Konley

* Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds vs. Fulton, Troy Hollywood and Ativalu

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

