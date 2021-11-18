Former WWE Superstar Mike Knox (aka Knux) is set to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title.

The NWA has announced that Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will defend against Knox at the upcoming Hard Times II pay-per-view.

Knox vs. Murdoch was made after this week’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode featured footage of Knox attacking Murdoch after the By Any Means Necessary pay-per-view that took place on October 24 but aired on November 2 and November 9. Murdoch teamed with Nick Aldis for a win over NWA National Champion Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer at the pay-per-view, but Murdoch posed with fans for photos after the Steel Cage main event, which saw Jax Dane defeat Crimson. As Murdoch was taking post-show photos in the cage, Knox rushed the ring and attacked him, locking the cage so no one could make the save. Knox proceeded to attack Murdoch with a chair, and then choke him out with a shirt. The locker room emptied to try and save Murdoch, but they were unable to. NWA owner Billy Corgan came out and demanded Knox leave the cage.

That footage aired on last night’s NWA Powerrr Surge episode, and then the match was officially announced for Hard Times II. The NWA has previously touted the Knox vs. Murdoch match, but made it official last night. You can see a promo from Knox below.

Knox worked for WWE from February 2005 – April 2010, and then for Impact Wrestling from May 2012 – May 2015. He briefly worked in Japan for Inoki Genome Federation in 2015, but has made just a few indie appearances since then.

The NWA World Tag Team Titles match is also now official for Hard Times II. Powerrr Surge saw The End’s Odinson and Parrow defeat Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx of Hawx Aerie to become the new #1 contenders to La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450. Bestia and Wolf will now defend against Odinson and Parrow at the pay-per-view, their first title defense since winning the straps from Aron Stevens and Kratos at the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view on August 29.

The NWA Hard Times II pay-per-view will air live via FITE TV on Saturday, December 4 from GBS Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the current card:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Mike Knox vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Melina vs. Kamille (c)

NWA World Television Title Match

Cyon vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

The End’s Odinson and Parrow vs. La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 (c)

💪 IT'S HAPPENING. 😳 An epic clash for the NWA World Tag Team Championships is set for #HardTimes2 on Saturday, December 4th. 💥 It's La Reblion (c) vs. The End 💥 🎟 Get your tickets at https://t.co/meHyYpmNUK

📺 or watch LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/wXJVJFKUwO — NWA (@nwa) November 17, 2021

Tonight in Oak Grove Kentucky during an autograph signing after By Any Means Necessary, Trevor Murdoch was the victim of an unprovoked attack by someone from the crowd. Trevor is being attended by medical staff and we will update his condition as soon as we have more info. pic.twitter.com/i3OShZobZB — NWA (@nwa) October 25, 2021

