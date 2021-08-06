Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese and former Impact Wrestling star Kiera Hogan were backstage for Wednesday’s Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.

Next was released from WWE back on June 25 along with other budget cuts. Hogan announced her Impact departure last month as she finished up with the company at the last set of TV tapings.

There is no word on if AEW has any interest in signing Hogan or Nese, but we will keep you updated.

