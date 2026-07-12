Lisa Maria Varon has reiterated that her in-ring career is over.

The former WWE and TNA star, best known as Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA, addressed her wrestling future during a recent WhatNot livestream, making it clear that she has no plans to return to the ring.

“No, no. I retired. I retired,” Varon said during the Friday stream (see video below). “My body hurts, you guys. I still do appearances, and WhatNot is my new favorite thing.”

Varon’s most recent match took place in January 2023, when she teamed with Gisele Shaw in an unsuccessful challenge against Jessicka and Taya Valkyrie for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Although she initially retired from in-ring competition in 2019, Varon made a one-off return to WWE in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble. She lasted 7:15 in the match before being eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

Varon leaves behind a decorated career that spans multiple major promotions. During her time in WWE, she captured the WWE Women’s Championship twice, while her TNA resume includes five Knockouts Championships and one Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside Brooke Tessmacher, cementing her legacy as one of the most accomplished women’s wrestlers of her generation.