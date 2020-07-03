Former WWE and TNA Tag Team Champion Returning to Impact?

Former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins is apparently teasing an appearance at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18.
As seen below, Hawkins, now using his Brian Myers name again, tweeted a teaser promo last night where he wrote, “Freedom is coming. July 18th.”
Hawkins is one of the many talents teased or rumored for Slammiversary. He was released on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19, and will see his WWE non-compete clause expire on July 15.
As noted before at this link, Impact has been talking to several free agents as of late.
Hawkins is a former TNA and RAW Tag Team Champion. You can see his full video below:
Freedom is coming.
July 18th. pic.twitter.com/1gfkNTbAnB
— Brian Myers (@myers_wrestling) July 3, 2020
