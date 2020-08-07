Former WWE Announcer Clarifies Comments on Karrion Kross Being a Murderer for Hire

As noted on Thursday, former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich recently made a Facebook post where he talked about his friend, WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross. Hugo, who is known for making wild claims on social media at times, noted in the video that Kross was a “real life mercenary” that was hired to do “dirty jobs” for mafia groups when he was younger. Hugo and Kross are good friends, and Hugo also said he’s helped Kross with his character in NXT.

In an update, Hugo has now issued a new video to clarify his comments. Hugo said he just wanted to use a short promo that Kross made a while back and sent to Hugo via WhatsApp, to suggest that Kross should be like a hitman character in NXT, because he’s feels that all wrestling companies are doing a bad job in the creative area.

Hugo showed the YouTube video that Kross sent from a few years back, which you can see below, and then tried to blame the polemic on a “lost translation” and “bad reporting.” That’s not actually the case as William Beltran noted that he is a witness to Hugo saying people contracted Karrion as “real life mercenary.” Beltran speculated that maybe Hugo was just trying to fool his fans and made something up on Kross after he saw the promo, and then he used the wrong words in his story, or Hugo just wanted to make people believe that he knew something else. Beltran included the following new comments from Hugo’s video:

“We have to be very careful because this could be called ‘lost translation’. And it has to do with mostly people that don’t really do a good job translating what I said in Spanish and also don’t know wrestling. They don’t know the wrestling language. Storytelling. This is it. I love Kevin or Karrion Kross, Scarlett, I did play-by-play with them in AAA, there’s so much passion on them, and Konnan the main creative, with Dorian the owner of AAA, I let them know from the beginning what I think about them. I love them [Scarlett and Karrion]! I like to use Lucha Libre Online to build more on the characters and you have to be very careful to understand what I’m doing. So I was speaking about the deepness of this brutal force, this killing machine and I was using his past, present and future to talk about what he had done. So before you write any stupidity about what you think Hugo said, before you go crazy with wrong translations of what Hugo said about a hitman, or mafia, what crap is that! That’s non senseless! I was talking about scenery, a killing machine, a man dangerous in real life. Now, let’s not make a mistake about! You know, Kevin or Karrion Kross, he’s a deadly machine in real life, he could hurt you and I address that because you have to go into the deepness of his character and I personally don’t think wrestling companies are doing a good job storytelling or creatively. “It was out of context, people for big companies are paying people to check me out. The problem is that those people are not doing a good translation job and they obviously don’t understand wrestling. They are doing a horrible job and know nothing about wrestling. This is based on what I went on to create a more deadly characterization of Killer Kross and this goes back to “Killer Kross An Introduction To The Tollman” (YouTube video). If you would have done any little research… you would see here Kevin or Karrion Kross telling a story of a dangerous man in the court. And Karrion Kross with Scarlett are that item that we have been needing for a long time and I just hope that WWE doesn’t destroy them because they are very good. But I do so sostein that I do storytelling by doing deep on what Superstars have done because that tells a story. But let’s not forget, look at his height, look at his training skills, this guy is a killing machine, don’t be wrong! We don’t fear monsters. Any company can control Lucha Libre Online or Hugo Savinovich. We are not afraid of monsters. I fear no man and I fear no monster. I spoke with Kevin, I spoke to Karrion Kross and we are good, he understands that we do storytelling to show a character with the capacity to aniquilate and that’s all that matters.”

Here is the promo Kross created a while back:

(H/T to William Beltrán)

