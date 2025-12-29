There are strong rumors making the rounds that Chris Jericho is returning to WWE.

Most recently, Chris Jericho has been rumored for the WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary show, while previous reports claimed he could turn up as a surprise entrant in the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble match.

In an interesting twist, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman surfaced via social media to react to the rumors, while sharing his own take on how he feels Jericho would be best utilized if he were to return for another run in WWE.

“I have seen all of the wrestling sites jump on this one with very little to no proof that this is the case,” Coach began his post shared via his official X account. “But If this is true. No one is talking about what role he would play. We haven’t see him wrestle in months. He’s one of my favorites all time but if I am using him the best way I get rid of [Adam Pearce] and [put] Jericho in the authority role which he would absolutely crush.”

Coachman continued, “The backstage and in ring promos would be awesome. He doesn’t need to be a top in ring talent because he would need to wrestle at least 3-4 times a month and not sure if he wants to or can perform high level 30 minute matches [that] much.”