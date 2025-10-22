Congratulations go out to longtime WWE star Scott Garland, better known to fans as Scotty 2 Hotty.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion revealed on Facebook this week that he is officially engaged.

Garland shared photos of the special moment and wrote, “She said yes at the Disney Family Farm.”

Scott Garland, who rose to fame during WWE’s Attitude Era as part of the Too Cool faction alongside Grandmaster Sexay (Brian Christopher) and Rikishi, continues to stay busy in the wrestling world. He currently works with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as a producer and coach.

Despite his behind-the-scenes role, the 55-year-old remains active in the ring. Garland last competed in late September and also wrestled during an ROH on HonorClub taping in August, teaming with his son, Keagan Garland.

After the show, he took to social media via his official X account to comment on what he described as a “special” experience in teaming with his son in the ring at the ROH on HonorClub taping back in late-August.

“Last night was special,” he wrote back on August 21. “My son, Keagan Garland and I were able to team up in a match before the cameras started rolling for AEW Dynamite at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland.”

He added, “Thank you to AEW and everyone that played a part in making this moment happen for us.”

We here at WrestlingHeadlines.com extend our best wishes to Scott Garland and his soon bride-to-be.