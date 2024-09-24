A former WWE broadcast team member is coming to Maple Leaf Pro.
On Tuesday, Scott D’Amore’s Canadian-based promotion, which relaunches in October with their special two-night “Forged In Excellence” event, announced McKenzie Mitchell as the official backstage correspondent for the promotion.
Mitchell will work the 10/19 and 10/20 two-night MLP: Forged In Excellence events in Windsor, Ontario.
BREAKING: @mckenzienmitch is the official backstage correspondent for #MLPForgedInExcellence, October 19 & 20 LIVE on @FiteTV from Windsor, Ontario!
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 24, 2024