Don’t expect to see a certain former WWE broadcast team member back in the company in the future.

Because it’s not going to happen.

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin has made it clear that a return to the company is not in her plans.

Irvin worked for WWE from April 2021 until October 2024, serving as one of the company’s primary ring announcers. She announced her departure last year, later explaining that she was unhappy with her role during her time with the company.

Following her exit, Irvin recently addressed criticism from a fan on social media regarding her decision to leave WWE. When questioned about the move, she responded bluntly:

“I’m not going back to WWE,” Irvin wrote.

No ambiguity there.

Despite ruling out a WWE return, Irvin has previously stated that she is not finished with professional wrestling altogether. At the time of her departure, she was also subject to a non-compete clause, which is expected to expire later this year in October.