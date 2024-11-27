A former WWE broadcast team member is joining All Elite Wrestling.

The company sent out a tweet today to announce that Matt Camp has signed with the company.

Taking to Twitter, AEW announced that Camp will be hosting an Inside the Continental Classic show that will be debuting tonight. They wrote,

“Inside the Continental Classic hosted by @TheMattCamp premieres TONIGHT, exclusively on #AEW’s X, Facebook & YouTube at 7pm ET / 6pm CT /4pm PT”

Inside the Continental Classic hosted by @TheMattCamp premieres TONIGHT, exclusively on #AEW's X, Facebook & YouTube at 7pm ET / 6pm CT /4pm PT pic.twitter.com/0PQRiAfbhW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2024

Camp previously hosted WWE’s The Bump.

