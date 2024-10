Congratulations are in order for former WWE broadcaster Matt Camp, who got married over the weekend. We send our best to the happy couple!

Over the weekend, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale was inducted into the NYWC Hall of Fame in Long Island, New York.

And finally, longtime Memphis Wrestling talent Derrick King has announced his retirement. Pwinsider is reporting that he is expected to take part in one last match for Dustin Starr’s Memphis Wrestling promotion.