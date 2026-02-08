A familiar face to longtime WWE fans is coming to TNA Wrestling next weekend.

Former WWE women’s star Candice Michelle announced that she will be making appearances for TNA Wrestling at the company’s upcoming TNA No Surrender 2026 show and follow-up TNA iMPACT taping next Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14, in Nashville, TN.

Featured below are some of the highlights from an East Coast Autograph Auctions appearance where she made the announcement, and spoke about missing the pro wrestling world.

On appearing for TNA next weekend: “I will be there with TNA on the 13th and the 14th. Two really great shows that we’ll be filming there.”

On how she can best serve TNA: “I always think of the story when I signed with WWE and they basically signed me to, they said, ‘Pretty-up the business’ back then, and when I signed the contract, I wanted to be the Women’s Champion, and so, as I have an opportunity with TNA, I look at this as a platform, and how can I best serve the company, how I can best serve everybody. The talent that’s there, whether I’m behind the scenes or in front of the scenes, so I’m looking forward to hopefully a little bit of both. But we’ll see what happens.”

On missing wrestling: “Do I miss wrestling? I do. I do. When I came to TNA, I didn’t know really how I would feel and that first moment standing by the ring, I mean, it wasn’t even a second where I thought, ‘wow, I just really miss it’ and so, yeah, it’s got a deep place in my heart but once you get close to the ring, it seems to have a deeper place than I think I thought. And just perfect timing for me to come back and explore and be a part of the company and see what I can do there, so I’m excited for that opportunity.”