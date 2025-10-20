The WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida featuring a special guest once again.

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins is back under the WWE umbrella this week, at least in a coaching capacity.

Perkins, who currently competes for NJPW Strong, has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, serving as a Guest Coach for the week.

He joins a recent string of familiar names taking part in the PC’s guest coaching program.

Last week, former WWE and ECW star Jazz was also on-site working as a Guest Coach, while Ace Steel has been in the mix at the PC in recent weeks as well.

Elsewhere within the WWE ecosystem, Hornswoggle and Jerry “The King” Lawler were both recently at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, where they filmed new content for the company.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair and The Miz represented WWE in Chicago last week at the National Association of Convenience Stores convention, appearing on behalf of Conagra Brands, the parent company of Slim Jim — one of WWE’s major marketing partners.

