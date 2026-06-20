How do WWE contracts work?

You’re about to find out. In great detail.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal (Raj Dhesi) surfaced via social media with a video breaking down step-by-step how WWE contracts work for talent in the company.

Featured below is the lengthy caption that accompanies the video, which you can also check out below.

There’s always been confusion around how WWE wrestlers get paid.

Pay-per-view bonuses. Merchandise royalties. Downside guarantees.

In this video, I break down how a WWE contract works using example numbers for illustration.

When I first signed, downside guarantees were much lower, but it was more common to out-earn them if you stayed healthy, stayed booked, and worked a full schedule.

Today, guarantees are much higher, so it’s less common, but still possible, to out-earn your downside. Some outside appearances/ 3rd party deals do get added to your weekly check, or there is a revenue split with talent. The ongoing balance of the bucket is shared with talent on every weekly check statement.

One thing that’s important to understand is that WWE keeps track of the gap between what they pay a wrestler and what that wrestler earns back.

That information can become a factor when contracts are renewed, when roster cuts/evaluations are being made, or when discussions around salary reductions take place.

On the flip side, if you consistently out-earn your downside, it puts you in a much stronger position when it’s time to negotiate your next contract.

For aspiring wrestlers and anyone curious about the business side of wrestling.