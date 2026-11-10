Jey Uso wants a spot in the upcoming WWE John Cena Classic tournament.

And he’s already predicting victory.

The WWE Superstar took to his Instagram Stories this week to express interest in competing in the inaugural tournament, which is scheduled to take place on December 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“Put me in the [John] Cena Classic,” Uso wrote. “I’ll win that shi…”

Uso joins a growing list of WWE Superstars interested in the special event, although his participation has not been officially confirmed.

During the November 2 episode of WWE Raw in Brooklyn, New York, John Cena revealed details regarding the tournament, which will be part of WWE’s first major collaboration with the Walt Disney World sports complex.

Cena also unveiled the John Cena Classic Championship, featuring a design paying tribute to his iconic spinner title belt, and announced Cody Rhodes as the tournament’s first official invitee.

Two nights later, Cena appeared on the November 4 episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida, where he confirmed Zilla Fatu as another participant. During the appearance, Cena also reflected on his past rivalry with Fatu’s late father, Umaga.

The tournament will feature competitors from Raw, SmackDown and NXT, with Club WWE members having an opportunity to vote on participants and help determine the eventual winner.

Meanwhile, Uso remains involved in The Bloodline’s ongoing rivalry with The 946 on WWE Raw.

The feud escalated during the November 9 episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina, which featured the return of Jacob Fatu and the announcement of a WarGames match between the two factions at WWE Survivor Series 2026.

Roman Reigns and Royce Keys are set to lead their respective teams into the match at Survivor Series on November 28 in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.