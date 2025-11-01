On Friday night, Nathan Frazer had the opportunity to get a bad taste out of his mouth from a few years ago.

And he succeeded.

Following what was almost a unanimous consensus for best match of the night on the Halloween episode of WWE SmackDown on October 31 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, FrAxiom member Nathan Frazer surfaced via social media to release a statement about his loss to WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov in the latest weekly ‘open challenge’ title match.

According to the former WWE Tag-Team Champion Frazer, he had a bitter taste in his mouth from the last match he and Dragunov had in WWE NXT a couple of years ago, and on Friday night, he got to right that wrong.

“Me and Ilja Dragunov had a match back on NXT in 2023,” he began in a brief statement shared via his official X account after the October 31 episode of WWE SmackDown, which also served as the ‘go-home show’ for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in the same arena. “It left a really bitter taste in my mouth. Bell to bell, it barely lasted 5 minutes.”

Frazer continued, explaining how his 10/31 match was one he was actually dying to have for over two years.

“Last night, I got that rematch I’d been dying to have for the past two years,” he wrote. “We went to war for the United States Championship on Smackdown. I didn’t get the win, but it really felt like vindication for that night.”

