Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (Jose Rodriguez Chucuan aka Alberto El Patron) has been indicted on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault in Bexar County, Texas.

The charges stem from an incident on May 3 of this year when Alberto allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he had been in a relationship with. The assault allegedly came after Alberto accused the woman of being unfaithful. The woman said this was not the first time he had accused her of being unfaithful.

The arrest report noted that the woman denied Alberto’s accusations of infidelity, and he responded by slapping her in the head, then forcing her to dance for him. Alberto then allegedly tied the woman’s hands, put a sock in her mouth, and sexually assaulted her for several hours, using various objects. It was also alleged that he told the woman not to cry because he would take her son and “drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere” if she did.

The former WWE and Impact Wrestling star was set to be arraigned today with a trial date to be scheduled. Alberto is facing a minimum of 5 years in prison with a maximum of life if convicted of the aggravated kidnapping charge. He also faces a minimum of 2 years to a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the sexual assault charges. He’s also facing fines up to $10,000.

