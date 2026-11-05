Kelani Jordan remains NXT Women’s Champion following a surprise title defense against a familiar face on Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT.

During the November 4 show, Jordan was forced to put her championship on the line against a mystery opponent, a match ordered by NXT General Manager Robert Stone following her successful defense against Wren Sinclair at Halloween Havoc.

When it came time for the match, former WWE Divas Champion Paige made her surprise return to NXT as Jordan’s challenger.

Paige, who became the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion in June 2013, was looking to reclaim the championship she helped establish more than 13 years ago.

Despite the surprise appearance, Jordan managed to retain her title after countering Paige’s Rampaige finishing move into a pinning combination for the three-count.

The victory marked Jordan’s third successful defense of the NXT Women’s Championship.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT Results 11/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

SCREAM FOR HER 😈 Paige is BACK in #WWENXT to challenge Kelani Jordan for the Title! https://t.co/JwBicEjzvZ — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2026