Nia Jax made her long-awaited return to WWE television on the April 25 episode of SmackDown, sending a message loud and clear to the woman who took the WWE Women’s Championship from her.

The segment began with reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton making her way to the ring at Dickies Arena to address the fans. Stratton recalled her WrestleMania win over Charlotte Flair, stating she proved herself and silenced her own doubts by walking out of the biggest show of the year still champion. She noted comparisons to Flair but made it clear — there’s only one Charlotte Flair, and there’s only one Tiffany Stratton.

Her celebration was cut short by Jade Cargill, who entered the arena to confront Stratton. Cargill acknowledged Tiffany’s impressive performance at WrestleMania but warned that it only made the target on her back bigger. With her issues with Naomi seemingly behind her, Cargill said she now has her sights set on championship gold.

This led to an impromptu match between Stratton and Cargill, which turned out to be a hard-hitting affair. After a fast-paced exchange of suplexes, hip attacks, spinebusters, and counters, the bout ended in chaos when Naomi ran down to the ring and launched a surprise attack on Cargill.

As Naomi continued to brutalize Cargill, Stratton recovered and locked eyes with her before Naomi retreated. But before Stratton could fully regain her composure, she was blindsided from behind by a returning Nia Jax.

This marked Jax’s first appearance on WWE television in several weeks — a staggering 112 days since Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to take the WWE Women’s Championship from her. The attack served as a clear message: Jax hasn’t forgotten, and she’s back for revenge.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/25/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.