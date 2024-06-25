A big announcement regarding AAA TripleMania from Mexico City.

Former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) will be competing on the show, teaming with AEW star Satnam Singh to challenge for the AAA Tag Team Championship. Whether this is just a one-off pairing, or if Dhesi is AEW bound, remains to be seen.

Satnam Singh will be tagging with “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi fka Jinder Mahal, managed by Jeff Jarrett at AAA TripleMania in August. pic.twitter.com/p0Tl7TBd30 — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) June 25, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TRIPLEMANIA:

-Copa Bardahl

-Lady Flammer (c) vs. TBD for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

-Laredo Kid vs. Matt Riddle

-Psycho Clown & Negro Casas (c) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno del Mal vs. Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) & Satnam Singh for the AAA Tag Team Championships

-Vampiro vs. TBD in a Casket Match

-Nic Nemeth (c) vs. El Patron Alberto for the AAA Mega Championship