Former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn recently reflected on her return to the company for the 2018 Mae Young Classic, revealing that a disagreement over her ring name became part of the discussions surrounding her comeback.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Kaitlyn, whose real name is Celeste Bonin, recalled being contacted by former WWE Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman about participating in the tournament.

Although she was interested in returning to the ring, Kaitlyn explained that she had reservations about using her old WWE name, which she never felt particularly connected to.

“Essentially, I didn’t want to go back as Kaitlyn. I hated the name, Kaitlyn. It’s not that I hated it, it just didn’t resonate. I’m like, ‘Who is that?’ At the time, I had Celestial Bodies, and I had this conversation with Canyon (Ceman), and he came back to me, and he’s like, ‘Hunter thinks that you just want to wrestle under your name because it’s going to build your business.’”

According to Kaitlyn, Triple H apparently believed her desire to compete under her real name was connected to promoting Celestial Bodiez, the fitness apparel company she launched following her original WWE departure in 2014.

However, she maintained that her concerns were primarily about the Kaitlyn character rather than using WWE as a platform to promote her business.

“I’m like, even if that was the case. But it was over a weird name thing. If I was like, ‘Oh, I really want a contract, I think I would have been fine going back.’”

Despite those initial concerns, Kaitlyn ultimately participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, defeating Kavita Devi in the opening round before losing to Mia Yim in the second round.

Looking back, she expressed appreciation for the opportunity to experience the WWE Performance Center and work with Yim, whom she had already developed a connection with through social media.

“I’m really glad I did because I got to experience the Performance Center, and I wrestled, I can’t remember her name for my first match. It was like a very basic match, but my second match I wrestled Mia Yim, and Mia Yim is dope. I had never met her in person, but she was a big supporter of Celestial Bodiez, and she was posting my stuff and tagging me.”

Kaitlyn went on to praise their tournament match, explaining that she was so satisfied with the performance that she would have been comfortable making it her final WWE appearance.

“I thought she had a cool style, and we had a great match. We had such a good match. I tapped out, and I was so proud of it, and I loved it. I was like if I never wrestle again for WWE, this is such a good match. I would be happy if this is my last match.”

The former Divas Champion also recalled what happened immediately afterward, when Triple H appeared and surprised Yim with a WWE contract offer.

“So I tapped out, and I was coming out of the ring, and then this was at Full Sail, and then Hunter comes out, and this was a shoot. He announced it. He gave her a contract that night. That’s when she got her contract, and I was like this is so dope! I wanted that for her. I think she had been wrestling for a while and she didn’t have a contract, and then they offered me a contract.”

While Kaitlyn did not ultimately return for another full-time WWE run, she looks back fondly on the experience, particularly her match with Yim and the opportunity to be part of the tournament.

Kaitlyn originally departed WWE in 2014 and subsequently focused on business ventures outside of professional wrestling, including the launch of Celestial Bodiez.