Fans have happy memories of the Attitude Era, when WWE pushed the envelope in an effort to appeal to a more mature audience in the final years of the 1990s while competing with WCW.

In 1996, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash both made the switch to WCW from the WWE. The two revolutionized the wrestling business when they teamed up with Hulk Hogan to form the NWO at Bash at the Beach.

Speaking on Kliq In this podcast, the former WCW champion explained how the Attitude Era wouldn’t exist if he didn’t join WCW:

“If I don’t go to WCW, there is no Attitude Era,” Nash stated (H/T to TJRWrestling).