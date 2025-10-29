Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore, now known as Real1 or nZo, claims he reached out about possibly joining All Elite Wrestling.

Apparently AEW wasn’t interested.

Amore, a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, recently opened up about reaching out to AEW and getting turned down during a media appearance.

Enzo ‘Real1’ Amore appeared on the No Contest Wrestling podcast on Wednesday with hosts O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson to promote his appearance at Thursday night’s 4th Rope Wrestling event at Six Flags in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

While on the popular program, Amore revealed that he once reached out to AEW about joining the company, but the promotion wasn’t interested.

“AEW was something that I considered,” he said. “I reached out. They had no interest. And I’m at a point where if it’s f**k me, it’s f**k you. What do I care? What are you going to cancel me?”

Amore didn’t hold back, explaining that rejection doesn’t faze him at this stage of his career.

“I have nothing to lose, bro,” Amore added. “I’ve already lost everything. I’ve been dragged through the mud.”

Amore’s former tag team partner in WWE, Big Bill (formerly Big Cass), has been with AEW since late 2022. He’s a former AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Ricky Starks and now teams regularly with Bryan Keith.

When asked about his current focus, Amore praised 4th Rope Wrestling, the promotion founded by rapper Westside Gunn, as something that embodies his creative spirit.

“4th Rope is really all of the things that I love,” he said. “It’s hip-hop, it’s wrestling, it’s fashion, it’s rap, and it’s all of those things wrapped into one because that’s what this business is, bro. If you look back at the history of pro wrestling, it’s sex, drugs, rock and roll. It’s wild.”

Amore currently holds the Flyweight Championship in 4th Rope Wrestling and is set to defend the title against Gangrel on Thursday night in a matchup that has sparked curiosity about the nature of the ‘Flyweight’ division itself.

The former WWE star also represented 4th Rope earlier this year in TNA Wrestling, appearing in an angle that led to his cameo on the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view pre-show this past summer.

