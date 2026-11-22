Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has his sights set on a potential future behind the commentary desk.

Mahal, who now performs under the name Raj Dhesi, has continued wrestling on the independent scene since his WWE departure. He is also involved with WXM, an emerging wrestling promotion in India.

While the former WWE Champion remains active inside the ring, he has also been exploring opportunities that could eventually lead to a career as a commentator or wrestling analyst.

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm for TheSportster, Dhesi revealed that he has been studying the broadcasting side of professional wrestling, citing Big E’s work as an analyst as something that interests him.

“Yes, that’s a goal of mine, bro. And also what Big E is doing. I love it, like being an analyst and/or an insider of pro wrestling because I have my own experiences and I have my own thoughts.”

Dhesi acknowledged that transitioning into broadcasting would require additional preparation, particularly when it comes to the polished presentation expected of WWE commentators.

“It’s just, I need practice articulating and being very polished because WWE product is very polished. I can’t just put the cans on my ears. You know it. I don’t know if you’ve done commentary before, but bro, it’s tough.”

Although he has some previous commentary experience, Dhesi explained that he is currently focused on studying how experienced broadcasters communicate during wrestling programming.

“So I haven’t learned, I haven’t actually learned. I’ve done commentary a couple times, but I’m studying it at the moment. I need more practice, but right now I’m seeing how they articulate their thoughts and how they weave in and out of sentences, because it’s a lot of speaking.”

He continued, pointing to his work with WWE Radio and participation in interviews as opportunities to improve his ability to communicate naturally and think on his feet.

“You have to be very polished in speaking. So that’s what I love about WWE Radio, doing interviews like this. This is just a chance for me to spitball, think on the fly, and just articulate my thoughts.”

Dhesi also noted that his involvement with WWE Radio gives him additional motivation to follow professional wrestling on a weekly basis while continuing to develop his skills as a potential broadcaster and analyst.