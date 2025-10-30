Former WWE Champion Raj “Jinder Mahal” Dhesi has provided an update on his health, revealing that he recently underwent successful knee surgery.

The former WWE star took to Instagram to share the news with fans, posting a video documenting his procedure and the early stages of his recovery. The clip shows Dhesi undergoing physical therapy on his first day of rehab following the operation. He explained that he had a knee scope performed to address lingering issues and is now focused on working his way back to full strength.

In the caption accompanying the post, Dhesi wrote:

“2 loose bodies removed + meniscus trimmed. Surgery went well, now comes the recovery.”

Dhesi, who rose to global prominence during his run as Jinder Mahal in WWE, captured the WWE Championship in 2017, becoming one of the most unexpected titleholders in modern company history. After being released from WWE in July 2024, Dhesi quickly returned to the independent circuit, competing in a number of promotions across North America including GCW, Black Label Pro, Maple Leaf Pro, and MLW.

His most recent appearance came on October 17th for Dungeon Wrestling in Canada, where he continued to showcase the power and presence that defined his WWE tenure. With surgery now behind him, Dhesi’s focus turns toward rehabilitation and a potential in-ring return once he’s fully recovered.