With WWE preparing to return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2026, a former high-ranking company executive has offered his perspective on one of the most controversial incidents involving the promotion’s relationship with the country.

Former WWE co-president George Barrios recently appeared on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast with Jeff Jarrett and Conrad Thompson, where he addressed the infamous travel incident following WWE Crown Jewel 2019 that left numerous Superstars stranded in Saudi Arabia.

The situation resulted in significant controversy, with some talent questioning whether they were effectively being held hostage after their scheduled flight was delayed. The incident also became part of a shareholder lawsuit that WWE ultimately settled for $39 million in 2020.

Looking back on the ordeal, Barrios suggested that the circumstances surrounding the incident may have been blown out of proportion.

“I don’t know what the right phrase — I think it was exaggerated to some degree,” Barrios said. “And again, look, back to doing business in other countries, there were other runways around the world where our plane was delayed.”

Barrios went on to recall a separate incident in another country, which he declined to identify, where WWE encountered an unexpected airport fee that prevented the company’s plane from departing until payment was made.

“I remember somebody calling like, ‘Hey, to get [out], there’s a new fee.’ It was not in Riyadh, it was in a different country, I won’t name it. But we’re getting called, our plane had been delayed and somehow it had gotten serious enough that it reached my desk. Usually this stuff is just getting handled, but it reached my desk because a new fee had been instituted in this country — airport fee — that was a lot of money to get out.”

According to Barrios, the situation could have been interpreted as an attempt to extort WWE, depending on how someone chose to characterize the circumstances.

“And somebody said, someone could look at this and say, ‘You’re being extorted to be let out of the country.’ I guess it depends on how you want to look at it.”

Rather than allowing the situation to escalate, Barrios recalled making the decision to simply pay the required amount and get everyone home.

“But in that moment, there was a fee. And so what did I say? I said, ‘Pay the f**king fee. We’re coming home, right? So I don’t even know why you’re calling me. Yes, it’s a lot of money. But yeah, we’re paying the airport fee.’ If anybody’s listening and is going to charge me with a violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, I say bullsh*t, it was then law in that country and we obeyed it.”

Despite drawing the comparison, Barrios emphasized that he was not suggesting the circumstances surrounding WWE’s 2019 Saudi Arabia incident were identical to what happened in the other country.

“So when you ask about what happened in Saudi Arabia, I think for the most part, I don’t know exactly, and I’m not trying to say there was an analog there — I’m just saying there was a delay and then we got out, and I’ll leave it at that,” he explained.

The original Crown Jewel 2019 event took place on a Thursday, with the subsequent travel delays preventing numerous WWE Superstars from returning to the United States in time for that Friday’s episode of SmackDown. Those affected eventually returned home by Saturday.

Barrios departed WWE in early 2020 and recently released a book titled Sometimes Wrong, But Never in Doubt, chronicling his experiences with the company.

His comments come as WWE continues preparations for Crown Jewel 2026, scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite ongoing regional security concerns and unrest throughout the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is also scheduled to host WrestleMania for the first time in April 2027.