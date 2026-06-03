Former WWE co-president George Barrios is shedding new light on one of the most controversial business decisions in company history.

In his newly released book, Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: How a Cuban Kid from Queens Transformed WWE, published by Skyhorse Publishing, Barrios reflected on WWE’s landmark partnership with Saudi Arabia and the internal discussions that took place following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

WWE first announced its long-term agreement with Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority in January 2018, paving the way for major events in the country beginning with the Greatest Royal Rumble.

According to Barrios, negotiations were anything but easy.

“Our negotiations dragged on because the Saudis are notorious hagglers. By 2018, despite having made great progress, we were struggling to get the deal over the finish line. Complicating matters was the disappearance of Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi,” Barrios wrote in his book.

Khashoggi disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2, 2018, and was later determined by the CIA to have been murdered. The incident sparked international outrage and raised questions about WWE’s planned business dealings in the region.

Barrios acknowledged that the situation created significant uncertainty regarding WWE’s future in Saudi Arabia.

“As outraged as I was by what happened, I still defy anyone to argue they understand who was truly at fault. All I know is that on our end, Khashoggi’s disappearance called into question our deal with the Saudis,” Barrios further wrote.

Despite growing criticism and several companies distancing themselves from Saudi Arabia at the time, WWE ultimately moved forward with Crown Jewel in Riyadh on November 2, 2018.

According to Barrios, the decision was the subject of extensive debate among WWE leadership, including himself, Vince McMahon, and former WWE co-president Michelle Wilson.

“Vince (McMahon), Michelle (Wilson), and I spent a great deal of time debating the pros and cons of moving forward. Vince in particular was deeply uncomfortable with the uncertainty surrounding the events. In my opinion, we couldn’t walk out on the deal. It was too worthwhile for WWE. But Vince kept shaking his head. ‘This thing with Khashoggi. Doing the deal could be the biggest risk we’ve ever taken with the company.’ ‘Vince, listen to me’, I said. ‘I understand how serious this is. But no one really knows what’s going on,’” Barrios detailed in his book.

The comments provide a rare behind-the-scenes look at WWE’s internal reaction during a period of intense scrutiny, as company executives weighed the financial benefits of the agreement against the public backlash surrounding the situation.