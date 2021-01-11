Former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson have announced their new company, Isos Capital Management.

Barrios and Wilson, who were released from their WWE jobs on January 30 of last year, will identify & execute attractive investment opportunities in global media, sports and entertainment industries with the new venture.

“Global connectivity has unleashed unprecedented disruption in content creation, distribution and consumption. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated these changes and requires a new strategic framework for success,” Barrios said in a press release. “Against this backdrop, Michelle and I see unique opportunities for growth and value creation across the media, entertainment and sports ecosystem.”

Barrios and Wilson both started with WWE in 2008, and worked their ways up to Co-President until their departures in January of last year. The Isos announcement noted how they worked together in WWE, building the company “into one of the most successful multi-platform media businesses in the world across traditional, digital, social and direct-to-consumer media platforms. Working together for more than 11 years, Barrios and Wilson’s expertise in strategic transformations and value creation led to record revenue, profit and market capitalization.”

“There is no better time to invest in the industry and we believe Isos offers a distinct advantage in the marketplace. We are a firm built by operators for operators, and we bring proven strategies and innovative thinking to help media, entertainment and sports companies win in the long term,” Wilson said in the press release. “George and I have worked together for more than a decade and have demonstrated how to achieve game-changing results in an evolving landscape. We look forward to utilizing our experience, insights, network and capital to partner with management teams to accelerate growth and better meet consumer needs.”

Below is the full press release issued today on Isos Capital Management, which is based in Westport, CT, about 20 minutes from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT:

Media and Entertainment Executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson Announce the Formation of Isos Capital Management Firm Uniquely Positioned to Identify and Execute on Attractive Investment Opportunities in the Global Media, Entertainment and Sports Industries WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Media and Entertainment executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson today announced the formation of Isos Capital Management (“Isos” or the “Firm”) to identify and execute on attractive investment opportunities leveraging their unique operating experience, insights and network. The Isos Co-Founders plan to invest in businesses that fit their thesis of mega trends shaping the industry and provide value creation through brand growth, digital transformation and globalization. Isos will target early, growth and late stage media, entertainment and sports companies and will consider a variety of investment vehicles. Mr. Barrios and Ms. Wilson bring deep industry experience having worked at leading global companies in the media and sports industries including the National Basketball Association, Time Warner, HBO, The New York Times and the United States Tennis Association. Most recently, they served as Co-Presidents of WWE, Inc. (“WWE”) where they co-led the company’s day-to-day operations and strategy, building WWE into one of the most successful multi-platform media businesses in the world across traditional, digital, social and direct-to-consumer media platforms. Working together for more than 11 years, Barrios and Wilson’s expertise in strategic transformations and value creation led to record revenue, profit and market capitalization. “Global connectivity has unleashed unprecedented disruption in content creation, distribution and consumption. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated these changes and requires a new strategic framework for success,” said Mr. Barrios. “Against this backdrop, Michelle and I see unique opportunities for growth and value creation across the media, entertainment and sports ecosystem.” “There is no better time to invest in the industry and we believe Isos offers a distinct advantage in the marketplace. We are a firm built by operators for operators, and we bring proven strategies and innovative thinking to help media, entertainment and sports companies win in the long term,” said Ms. Wilson. “George and I have worked together for more than a decade and have demonstrated how to achieve game-changing results in an evolving landscape. We look forward to utilizing our experience, insights, network and capital to partner with management teams to accelerate growth and better meet consumer needs.” About George Barrios, Founder and Co-CEO, Isos

Mr. Barrios is an award winning c-suite executive and most recently served as Co-President and Board Member of WWE. In 2017, Institutional Investor ranked George among the Top 3 CFOs in the Media Industry as part of its All-America Executive team rankings. He joined WWE in 2008 as its Chief Strategy and Financial Officer. Previously, he held leadership roles in finance, strategy and operations at the New York Times, Praxair, Time Warner and HBO. He received his MBA from the University of Connecticut School of Business. He currently serves as the National Board Chair of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. About Michelle Wilson, Founder and Co-CEO, Isos

Ms. Wilson is a leading sports and entertainment c-suite executive and most recently served as Co-President and Board Member of WWE. In 2018, Forbes named Ms. Wilson one of the 10 Most Powerful Women in Sports. She also was featured on the Adweek 50 list, which highlights the leading executives in Media, Marketing and Technology, and named one of Sports Illustrated’s 10 Most Influential Women in Sports. She joined WWE in 2009 and prior to her appointment as Co-President, served as Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. Previously, Michelle served as the Chief Marketing Officer of the United States Tennis Association, oversaw all marketing efforts for the launch of the XFL, a partnership between WWE and NBC, and held consumer products and brand management positions at the NBA and Nabisco, respectively. She received her MBA from Harvard Business School. About Isos Capital Management

Based in Westport, CT, Isos Capital Management is an independent investment firm focused on identifying and executing on investment opportunities in the media, entertainment and sports industries. With its deep operational, strategy, digital and branding expertise, the Firm partners with management teams to accelerate growth, transform their business models and better meet the needs of tomorrow’s consumers and customers. Isos invests in early, growth and late stage media, sports and entertainment companies and considers a variety of investment vehicles. For more information, visit www.isoscap.com.

