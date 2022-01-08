It was announced earlier this week that IMPACT Wrestling’s play-by-play commentator Matt Striker had finished up with the company, and a replacement would be named following his departure.

Renee Paquette has revealed in a new tweet that the new head commentator for IMPACT would be Tom Hannifan (fka Tom Phillips in WWE), who will begin at this evening’s Hard To Kill pay per view. Paquette writes, “Huge news!! @TomHannifan joins @IMPACTWRESTLING as their newest play by play announcer at Hard To Kill! What a pick up for them! I have Tom’s first interview this coming Tuesday on The Sessions!!”

Hannifan was released by WWE back in May of 2021.