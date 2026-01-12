Former WWE NIL talent AJ Ferrari is facing legal trouble once again.

According to The Daily Nebraskan, Ferrari was arrested in Nebraska on Friday after being pulled over for allegedly speeding. The report notes that Ferrari, a senior wrestler at the University of Nebraska, was booked on a fugitive from justice charge due to an outstanding warrant.

A state patrol spokesperson stated that Ferrari was clocked driving at 90 miles per hour before the traffic stop.

Further details in the report indicate that the warrant dates back to October, when Ferrari allegedly evaded arrest in Dallas, Texas. Authorities reportedly detained him in connection with that prior incident following Friday’s stop.

This marks the latest issue in a history of legal troubles for Ferrari, who was previously signed by WWE through its NIL program. In 2022, Ferrari was charged with sexual battery, a situation that led to his removal from the Oklahoma State wrestling team. Those charges were later dropped in 2023.

At the time, the district attorney explained that the case was withdrawn due to “vicious attacks on multiple forms of social media, continuing trauma, blame, harassment, ostracism, and indirect threats to her career,” which influenced the alleged victim’s decision to step away from the case.

The University of Nebraska has since acknowledged the situation. In a statement, the school said, “The Nebraska Athletic Department is aware of the arrest of AJ Ferrari on Friday night related to an outstanding warrant in Texas. We are awaiting more information from legal authorities involved and have no additional comment at this time.”

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage Update Regarding Rumors Of WWE’s Plans On Main Roster For Former AEW World Champion