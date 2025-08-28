Congratulations are in order for a pair of familiar faces to longtime WWE fans.

Former WWE double-champion Mandy Rose (Amanda Rose Saccomanno a.k.a. Mandy Sacs) and fellow former WWE NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli (Sabatino Piscitelli) tied the knot at a recent elaborate wedding ceremony.

Rose released a very slick-produced video with a bunch of footage from their happy special day.

The official description for the video, which you can watch below, reads as follows: