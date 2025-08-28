Congratulations are in order for a pair of familiar faces to longtime WWE fans.
Former WWE double-champion Mandy Rose (Amanda Rose Saccomanno a.k.a. Mandy Sacs) and fellow former WWE NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli (Sabatino Piscitelli) tied the knot at a recent elaborate wedding ceremony.
Rose released a very slick-produced video with a bunch of footage from their happy special day.
The official description for the video, which you can watch below, reads as follows:
Sabby Piscitelli & Mandy Rose’s Wedding Day 💍Sabby & Mandy’s big day is here, and it’s a love story like no other! 💍 From heartfelt vows to moments that will have you tearing up, this is about reclaiming your power in love, flipping the script, and building a life on your terms with your ultimate ride-or-die. Mandy shares her journey from the WWE ring to the wedding aisle, proving that strength and vulnerability can coexist beautifully.
This celebration is packed with emotion, laughter, and pure magic. It’s about finding the one who sees you, supports your dreams, and promises to stand by you through it all.