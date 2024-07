A former WWE duo has arrived on the scene in Ring Of Honor.

At the ROH On HonorClub episode that premiered on Thursday, July 4, 2024, former WWE duo, Maximum Male Models, made their promotional debuts.

The duo, which consists of Mansoor and Mace, debuted in a vignette for the MxM Collection on the 7/4 ROH TV episode, hyping their arrival in the company.

Mace is now working as Mason Madden, while Mansoor has kept the same moniker.