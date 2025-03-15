NCW MUSIC & MAYHEM 2

by: Big Guido NCW beat reporter.

Tickets available Music & Mayhem 2 Tickets, Sat, Mar 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM

| Eventbrite

Music & Mayhem 1 was a sellout success the next event

will be bigger, and better. New and Improved there will be

special NCW layer seating with A, B, C ROWS, and a

V.I.P. section along with improved stage and lighting!

ECW, NWA, WCW, and WWE current superstars and

legends will be on this card.

The last show WCW legend “The Cuban Assassin” Fidel

Sierra went against ECW original Gary Wolf. Gary won the

inaugural NCW Heavyweight Championship title the match

however both agreed to a title dense on skull island two

weeks after. Their The Cuban Assassin won seen

swimming back to shore alone! Cuban will be now going

against “Insane” John Strange.

Two Championship Matches including former WWE &

ECW Superstar Super Crazy vs. Nic Swift who recently

made his NWA debut on Powerr! “Slick” Nic Swift (NWA)

vs. Super Crazy (WWE,ECW) (NCW Heritage

Championship Belt on the line)

“The Munich Mangler” Krieger vs. The Tangerine Dream

Ricky Love making his NCW debut!

Mystery Opponent vs. Mr. Love Me Two Times James

Morrison

Check out the first ever NCW tag team match. Coming off

his 30-day suspension and sent into temporary exile to

Siberia, Russia for unnecessary roughness after beating a

seminar entry with Thee Gulager for the win.

The Russian Manimal Volkoff will be tagging with NWA’s

The Real Drago with manager Marsha Maraschino and

Thee Gulager and they will be going against NWA’s

Rewind Society Samuel C and VHS. Here is their

message to them Russian Manimal Volkoff and The Real

Drago with Marsha Maraschino vs Rewind Society –

YouTube

The rest of the pro wrestling card is as followed:

Gulager #2 vs. Chief Eddie Two Rivers,

”The Irishman” Cassidy vs. The Drip King Tommy Burnz

( NCW Fight Night Championship)

Media Guest’s: The Search, Sykes Ward Podcast, Big

Red Photography, The Unofficial Camera Woman, Speak

That Shyt

Comedians Lawrence Green, Jav, 4 Horseman of Comedy

Musical Guests: DJ Damage, Ekko Sykes, Ortega, Flacko,

DJ Two Birds, Nefyu

Thanks to our sponsors and affiliates: EM Collectibles,

Tarzan’s Gorilla Athletics, Speed Kills University, Harbor

Club Records, Blue Chipper University, Negdog TV, Rock

Your World Granite, CarStarz, Neglio’s Hobby Shop, Turf

Restoration, NerdzWithMoney, Negdog.com Studios,

Green Hawk Studios, Gators Dockside, GNC Nature

Coast, Staples Spring Hill.

Don’t miss out on this epic event – grab your friends and

get ready for some serious fun. See you there!

Circle S BBQ 14630 US HWY 19 N Hudson FL

Enjoy delicious BBQ under the stars. It’s going to be a

night to remember!

KIDS 12 U FREE WITH PAID PARENT OR GUARDIAN

