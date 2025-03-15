NCW MUSIC & MAYHEM 2
by: Big Guido NCW beat reporter.
Tickets available Music & Mayhem 2 Tickets, Sat, Mar 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM
| Eventbrite
Music & Mayhem 1 was a sellout success the next event
will be bigger, and better. New and Improved there will be
special NCW layer seating with A, B, C ROWS, and a
V.I.P. section along with improved stage and lighting!
ECW, NWA, WCW, and WWE current superstars and
legends will be on this card.
The last show WCW legend “The Cuban Assassin” Fidel
Sierra went against ECW original Gary Wolf. Gary won the
inaugural NCW Heavyweight Championship title the match
however both agreed to a title dense on skull island two
weeks after. Their The Cuban Assassin won seen
swimming back to shore alone! Cuban will be now going
against “Insane” John Strange.
Two Championship Matches including former WWE &
ECW Superstar Super Crazy vs. Nic Swift who recently
made his NWA debut on Powerr! “Slick” Nic Swift (NWA)
vs. Super Crazy (WWE,ECW) (NCW Heritage
Championship Belt on the line)
“The Munich Mangler” Krieger vs. The Tangerine Dream
Ricky Love making his NCW debut!
Mystery Opponent vs. Mr. Love Me Two Times James
Morrison
Check out the first ever NCW tag team match. Coming off
his 30-day suspension and sent into temporary exile to
Siberia, Russia for unnecessary roughness after beating a
seminar entry with Thee Gulager for the win.
The Russian Manimal Volkoff will be tagging with NWA’s
The Real Drago with manager Marsha Maraschino and
Thee Gulager and they will be going against NWA’s
Rewind Society Samuel C and VHS. Here is their
message to them Russian Manimal Volkoff and The Real
Drago with Marsha Maraschino vs Rewind Society –
YouTube
The rest of the pro wrestling card is as followed:
Gulager #2 vs. Chief Eddie Two Rivers,
”The Irishman” Cassidy vs. The Drip King Tommy Burnz
( NCW Fight Night Championship)
Media Guest’s: The Search, Sykes Ward Podcast, Big
Red Photography, The Unofficial Camera Woman, Speak
That Shyt
Comedians Lawrence Green, Jav, 4 Horseman of Comedy
Musical Guests: DJ Damage, Ekko Sykes, Ortega, Flacko,
DJ Two Birds, Nefyu
Thanks to our sponsors and affiliates: EM Collectibles,
Tarzan’s Gorilla Athletics, Speed Kills University, Harbor
Club Records, Blue Chipper University, Negdog TV, Rock
Your World Granite, CarStarz, Neglio’s Hobby Shop, Turf
Restoration, NerdzWithMoney, Negdog.com Studios,
Green Hawk Studios, Gators Dockside, GNC Nature
Coast, Staples Spring Hill.
Don’t miss out on this epic event – grab your friends and
get ready for some serious fun. See you there!
Circle S BBQ 14630 US HWY 19 N Hudson FL
Enjoy delicious BBQ under the stars. It’s going to be a
night to remember!
KIDS 12 U FREE WITH PAID PARENT OR GUARDIAN
