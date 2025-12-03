Freddie Prinze Jr. is shedding a little light on what he claims is growing frustration inside ESPN over their new WWE deal.

On the latest episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the actor and former WWE creative team member said the sports media giant is “hot” about the agreement and isn’t thrilled with how things are playing out so far.

“ESPN, by the way, is so unhappy with the deal,” Prinze Jr. said, laughing as he shared what he’d been told.

He went on to explain that he heard the complaints directly from someone inside Disney.

“I was talking to a friend of mine who works for Disney,” he continued, “And he was just like, ‘Yo, they’re so… they better make their money back on this deal.’ Like, he said they’re hot.’”

Prinze Jr. didn’t hold back.

“Guys, we need to buy more PLEs,” he joked.

Freddie Prinze Jr. also vented during his latest wrestling podcast episode about the ESPN Unlimited app, saying he frequently gets logged out and then forced through a long, tedious sign-in process.

A small gripe, but part of the larger frustration he was outlining about the current setup.

WWE’s move to ESPN became official in August, shifting all premium live events to the network under a reported $1.6 billion, five-year deal starting with September’s WrestlePalooza show. Their most recent outing was the aforementioned WWE Survivor Series: WarGames event.