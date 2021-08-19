Former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury has joined the ONE Championship company.

It was announced today that Mansury is the new Executive Producer for ONE. He joins John Scheler, who worked as WWE’s Vice President of Operations, Talent, Live Events and Creative for more than 5 years.

Scheler now works as ONE’s Senior Vice President of Events & Production Development. Mansury will begin his new role immediately, and will report directly to Scheler, who has been with ONE since July 2020.

Mansury will be responsible for overseeing ONE’s live production team, managing the broadcast presentation, and working with on-air talent to engage and entertain the ONE audience.

“I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at ONE Championship,” said Mansury. “It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of this incredible organization and help build on its legacy that will last for generations. The passion that everyone at ONE Championship has, from Chatri to the fighters, is infectious, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Mansury was first hired by WWE in 2009 as a Production Assistant. He rose through the ranks as an Associate Producer, Producer, and then Managing Producer. He was then promoted to the role of Vice President of Global Television Production in March 2016. Mansury was seen as a significant part of the Triple H regime and some people in the company called him unofficially the “next” Kevin Dunn, as there was an idea that he would eventually fill Dunn’s role of Executive Producer. He gave notice to the company and left in May 2020.

ONE describes itself with the following: “ONE Championship ranks among the world’s top 10 sports media properties for viewership and engagement and has a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 150 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Star Sports, Beijing TV, iQIYI, TV5, Turner Sports, SCTV, Startimes, Thairath TV, Skynet, Mediacorp, Great Sports, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, and more.”

ONE issued the following press release to us:

