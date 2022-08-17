Brian Gewirtz made an appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch to discuss a wide range of topics.

Gewirtz is arguably the best-known writer in wrestling history as he worked for WWE from 1999 to 2012, where he eventually held the role of head writer. However, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t helped out guys in AEW.

“I’ve always maintained a great friendship with [Chris] Jericho. He called me a couple of times and I threw stuff out at him. He even called me out one time because he asked me about something and I was like, ‘Well, I’m in Australia for Young Rock, I haven’t been able to watch the show.’ He’s like, ‘You have a fucking computer don’t you? Just watch the damn thing.’ ‘Well, I can’t argue with that, you’re right.’ There are a couple of, I kind of remember, I don’t remember specifically what the lines were. If a wrestler calls me and asks for a line, I’d love to help.”

