Former Nebraska wrestler AJ Ferrari appeared in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, one day after being arrested on an outstanding warrant related to multiple felony charges.

Ferrari, 24, has been charged with third-degree assault by strangulation or suffocation of a pregnant woman, third-degree domestic violence assault, and first-degree false imprisonment stemming from an alleged incident in Lincoln in May.

During Wednesday’s arraignment, prosecutors requested that Ferrari’s bond be set at $250,000, citing the seriousness of the allegations. Ferrari’s attorney argued for a reduced bond, telling the court that his client had traveled to Nebraska to surrender to authorities voluntarily. The defense also maintained that Ferrari, as a public figure, was not attempting to evade law enforcement and noted that he resides in Texas while the alleged victim lives in California.

The judge ultimately set Ferrari’s bond at 10% of $200,000 and ordered that he have no contact with the alleged victim as a condition of his release. Ferrari is scheduled to return to court on August 13 at 10 a.m.

Ferrari was taken into custody Tuesday at a residence in Douglas County after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group located him while following up on investigative leads.

According to court records, Ferrari is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman in Lincoln in May. The alleged victim has also filed for a protection order against him.